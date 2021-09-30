29.1 C
More than 2700 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists surrendered to troops in September -DHQ

Vincent Ufuoma
Boko Haram
From a small group that relied on donations, Boko Haram has grown into a sophisticated, heavily armed Jihadi outfit

THE Defence Headquarters said that more than 2,700 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and their family members surrendered to the Nigerian military in September.

Acting Director of Defence Media Operations Bernard Onyeuko, who stated this during a press briefing on Thursday, said the surrender was because of the intensity of fire from artillery and air bombardment of the military during the said period.

Onyeuko also said about 85 insurgents were killed by the troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) and Operation Hadin Kai during the time frame.

“This feat was achieved at Daban Masara, north of Lake Chad in Kukawa LGA of Borno State, from where the criminal elements launch attacks on our own troops’ locations and innocent civilians in the area,” he said.

“Cumulatively, a total of 85 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised and 43 terrorists, including their collaborators and logistics suppliers, were arrested in the course of the various operations.

“Furthermore, a total of 2,783 terrorists and their families surrendered within the period under review.”

According to him, a total number of 121 assorted weapons, including SMG, HK21 guns, AK-47 and locally-made rifles with magazines, 3,372 rounds of 7.62mm NATO/Special ammunition, as well as 12,250 bags of fertilizers and 178 rustled livestock, among several other items, were recovered.

More than 2700 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists surrendered to troops in September -DHQ

