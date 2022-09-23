Troops kill 36 terrorists, arrest two in Borno

THE Nigerian Military says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed about 36 Boko Haram terrorists and arrested two within the last two weeks in Borno.

Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence media operations, disclosed this during the biweekly media briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Danmadami said the troops within the period under review arrested two persons who are suspected to be significant collaborators with the terrorists.

He added that the troops arrested the collaborators while attempting to withdraw money worth N14 million naira deposited by a terrorist financier named Alhaji Abubakar.

The military spokesman further disclosed that the two suspects in their twenties were arrested following days of investigation by a joint military task force.

He emphasised that the details of the terrorist financier are still inadequate.

According to him, 368 terrorists, including their families, surrendered to the troops within the same period.

Two key Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa province commanders, identified as Abu Ubaida and Abu Asiya, were killed at Parisu and Sheruri general area within the Sambisa forest.

Danmadami added that 36 other suspected Boko Haram Terrorists were arrested, while 12 of the insurgent’s logistic suppliers were also apprehended and are all being interrogated in custody.

Earlier in September, at least 252 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists were killed by troops operating in the North East region.

Musa Danmadami, the director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed in Abuja that the Military’s tactical surveillance troops arrested a Boko Haram informant named Mamuda Usman (aka Bado) in Asokoro, the Federal Capital Territory.