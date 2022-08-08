25.1 C
Abuja

Why only 32 per cent of Borno teachers earn minimum wage – Govt

Education
Marcus Fatunmole
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum
Advertisement

Related

FG can’t borrow N1.1 trillion yearly to meet ASUU’s demands – Minister

ASUU: Deadline for Buhari’s mandate elapses, no visible action from Education Minister

Tambuwal to reopen college where Deborah was killed over alleged blasphemy

Ex-LASU VC dies at 75

ASUU extends strike by four weeks

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Borno State Government has restated its decision to retain 11,790 unqualified teachers in its service.  

Instead of sacking them, the government will deploy the teachers to other ministries where they will plant trees and do other jobs.

The government said the decision was to check the rising level of unemployment in the state.

READ ALSO:
Boy who copy-designed Borno flyover gets N5m scholarship from governor

Borno CAN chairman debunks applauding Shettima’s selection as Tinubu’s running mate

Power supply to be restored in Borno within six weeks, FG assures

However, only 5,439 qualified teachers, representing 31.6 per cent of the total 17,229 teachers in the state, would receive the N30,000 minimum wage.

- Advertisement -

Similar payments for the unqualified teachers are on hold pending the government’s decision.

Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the state Governor Babagana Zulum, stated these in reaction to complaints by teachers over poor pay in some local government areas in the state.

In a post on the governor’s Facebook Page on Monday, Gusau gave reasons for “screenshots shared on social media platforms, showing credit alerts of some LEA teachers’ salaries from an LGA with less than N10,000 as salaries”.

In the post titled, ‘Scandalous salaries: Zulum confirmed some LEA teachers get less than N11,000, Gusau explains’, Gusau directed readers to check The ICIR’s report published in October 2021, with the headline, “Borno teachers earn as low as N11,000 monthly, says Governor,” for a proper understanding of the issues.

Among other issues, Zulum, a professor, decried the poor salaries received by the state’s teachers in the report. 

He blamed the poor salaries on ghost workers and a large population of unqualified teachers in the state’s schools.

In his Monday post, Gasau explained that nearly 69 per cent of teachers in the state are unqualified.

- Advertisement -

He also quoted the governor as confirming the disparity in the salaries of employees on the state government’s payroll and those employed by the 27 local government areas in the state. 

Gusau said to prepare LEA (Local Education Authority) for the national minimum wage, Zulum had constituted a committee to conduct basic literacy and numeracy tests and competency assessment on the state’s 17,229 LEA teachers.

“On February 17, 2022, the state Commissioner of Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, a highly experienced, competent and hard-working educationist, who chaired the committee, presented what Zulum later described as a scary report.

“The committee found that out of 17,229 existing LEA teachers, a total of 11,790 representing 69 per cent of the entire LEA teachers, were found unqualified to teach.”

He went on: “2,389 of the LEA teachers had no academic qualification whatsoever, not even secondary school certificates.

“In fact, 3,815 of the LEA teachers were found to be untrainable.

“Only 5,439 teachers (31.6 per cent) were good enough to teach, out of the 17,229 teachers assessed by the committee.”

- Advertisement -

According to him, with the committee’s report, the governor had the option of sacking the 11,790 unqualified teachers. 

Gusau noted that the governor could have used their salaries to implement the national minimum wage for the 5,439 qualified teachers but chose not to do so.

Instead of sacking the concerned teachers, the government identified a number of them “that could be trained while others were to be assigned to work in sectors that could include the planting of trees at the Ministry of Environment”.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media News

Entrepreneurial journalism creators program launched

THE City University of New York's Craig Newmark School of Journalism is inviting applications...
News

ECOWAS refutes allegation of recruitment bias as Nigeria threatens to withdraw membership

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has dismissed allegation of recruitment...
Health and Environment

How Nigeria botched plan to cover 24 million pupils with health insurance

BETWEEN 2014 and 2015, the National Health Insurance Scheme (now the National Health Insurance...
Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Amid widespread scarcity, Enugu residents pay tanker drivers for dirty water

By Arinze Chijioke Adults and children squatting and defecating into trenches and pools of floodwater...
Business and Economy

Sanwo-Olu promises four new rail lines

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that four new rail lines would...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEntrepreneurial journalism creators program launched

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.