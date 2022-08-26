26.1 C
Abuja

Timing of shutdown of NNPP Borno office wrong – Zulum

Politics and GovernanceElections
Marcus Fatunmole
BABAGANA Zulum
Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum has ordered the unsealing of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The State Urban Development Board sealed the office on Thursday for wrongful conversion of a residential area for office purposes.

Zulum directed the board to suspend its action on the matter in the public interest and avoid heating the polity in a statement released by his spokesperson Isa Gusau, on Friday.

Shortly after the board sealed the office in the Abaganaran area of the state capital, with the help of security operatives, the media office of the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, condemned the action.

“This action is totally unacceptable, and we condemn it in its entirety. It is glaringly sending a wrong signal as we enter a critical stage of the electioneering period.

“We, therefore, call on the Borno State government to unseal our office and direct the security operatives stationed there to vacate our premises. The police and security agencies must resist any attempt to be used as a tool by some desperate politicians,” the office said.

Kwankwaso is scheduled to visit the state on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

In his reaction, Zulum said the public would misinterpret the sealing when preparations are in high gear for the commencement of campaigns.

While acknowledging that the board’s action was in tandem with its laws, the governor said no matter the justification, the timing for the sealing was wrong.

The governor noted that all political parties should be free to operate lawfully, and citizens should be free to associate with political parties of their choice without hindrances.

He advised authorities dealing with issues involving political parties to consider inviting stakeholders of all existing parties for consultations and jointly agreeing on conduct that aligns with existing laws.

“The good people of Borno State are well aware that in the last three years, the Borno State Urban Development Board has been carrying out a series of reforms which included the sealing of some buildings operated by individuals, corporate bodies like banks and even some government institutions which issues contravened laws relating to non-compliance with Maiduguri’s town planning procedures.

“The governor became aware that the board sealed an office operated by the NNPP. Although the board claimed to have acted in the same regard in acting against other offices by sealing the NNPP’s headquarters for wrongful conversion of residential area for office purposes, Governor Zulum regards the board’s action as that of wrong timing.

“Zulum believes that no matter the justification, the board’s decision is bound to be given political interpretation and which could heat up the polity and cause needless distractions.

- Advertisement -

“For that reason, Governor Zulum had already directed that the board should suspend its own rule on this particular instance bordering on the NNPP.”

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

NiDCOM not giving up on Diaspora voting – Chairman

THE Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said it will continue to engage the...
Diaspora News

How the Igbo culture is gaining acceptance in the US state of Minnesota

FOR nearly three decades, the Igbo ethnic majority group from South-East Nigeria has colourfully...
Judiciary

Human rights lawyer Effiong regains freedom after one month in custody

HUMAN rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong was released from the Uyo Correctional Centre in Akwa Ibom State on...
Conflict and Security

Army rescues three kidnap victims in Birnin Gwari

THE Nigerian army has rescued some victims from a gang of armed kidnappers in...
News

2023: Jonathan calls for issue-based campaigns, warns against hate speech

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has called for issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 general...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNiDCOM not giving up on Diaspora voting – Chairman

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.