Troops kill bandits, recover AK-47 rifles, other ammunition in Kaduna

THE Nigerian Defence Headquarters on Thursday said troops of the Operation ACCORD killed four armed bandits in Kaduna and recovered some ammunition during the operation.

John Enenche, a Major General and Coordinator, Defence Media Operations disclosed this in a statement.

Enenche said the armed bandits were neutralised at Jeka Da Rabi area along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

“In continuation of the sustained offensive against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the country, troops of Operation ACCORD have killed 4 armed bandits at Jeka Da Rabi area along Kaduna-Abuja expressway,” the Enenche wrote.

He added that the operation which took place on Wednesday followed credible intelligence received by the troops on the movement of bandits from Kachia area of Kaduna State.

“The gallant troops made contact with the bandits and engaged them with superior firepower thereby neutralizing four while others escaped with gunshots wounds,” he said.

Enenche stated that the troops were able to recover one AK 47 rifle and five rounds of 9mm with a magazine from the bandits while they continued to patrol the area to apprehend fleeing bandits.

Southern Kaduna has witnessed incessant attacks by bandits in the past few months that prompted the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdoms to issue a travel caution to their citizens against visiting the crisis blown part of Kaduna.