Troops kill five ISWAP terrorists, rescue seven kidnapped women and children

TROOPS of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed at least five terrorists believed to be members of Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) in an operation carried out at Hamdaga Makaranta town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

John Enenche, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday said troops of 192 battalion supported by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole raided the location on Sunday, September 6, and neutralised a number of the terrorists, while rescuing seven kidnapped victims.

He revealed that the rescued victims consisted of two females and five children, adding that the troops cleared nine identified isolated BHT/ISWAP structures and farmlands in the area.

This is coming shortly after Enenche, a Major General in a statement released on Sunday, assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security parastatals in the country were on red alert to survey and combat crime in Abuja over alarm of a possible terrorist attack on the nation’s capital.