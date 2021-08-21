26.1 C
Abuja

Troops nab Boko-Haram fertilizers supplier in Yobe

Vincent Ufuoma

TROOPS of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) battling insurgency in the North-East have nabbed one Yusuf Saleh, a suspected supplier of urea fertilisers to Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe State.

Army Director of Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu revealed this in a statement on Friday.

Nwachukwu said the suspect was nabbed by the vigilant troops with a total of 38 (50kg) bags of fertiliser following a tip-off.

According to him, urea fertiliser has been banned by the Federal Government after it was discovered that it was being used to manufacture improvised explosive devices (IED) by terrorists.

He noted the suspect is currently helping investigators with useful information.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in arresting the suspect,” he said.

“They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists whose ranks have suffered acute manpower depletion as a result of ongoing kinetic and none kinetic operations conducted by troops.

“Law-abiding people of North-East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally exterminate the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts.”

He urged the people to continue to avail the troops with information that would enhance the execution of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the region.

