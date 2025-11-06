Trump’s threats: Tinubu courts world leaders, vows to defeat terrorism

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s resolve to end terrorism and deepen diplomatic relations with Nigeria’s global partners.

The president made the declaration shortly before the Federal Executive Council went into a closed-door session on Thursday at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, in Abuja; the first meeting of the council since July.

“We are engaging the world diplomatically, and we assure all of you that we will defeat terrorism. The task ahead is to move forward with clarity of purpose guided by the Renewed Hope agenda to build a prosperous Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

His comments follow US President Donald Trump’s recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” a decision the Federal Government has dismissed as a misrepresentation of the country’s security realities.

The ICIR reported that Tinubu said his government was engaging the international community to advance security, stability, and economic growth, in reaction to Trump’s decision.

Tinubu said Nigeria stood firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty and continued to maintain open engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders across the country.

He argued that the portrayal of Nigeria as religiously intolerant did not reflect the reality in the country, adding that the government’s efforts to safeguard freedom of belief for all Nigerians remained consistent and sincere.

Meanwhile, a former Presidential Adviser, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has tasked Tinubu to address Nigerians over Trump’s threats to invade Nigeria with his country’s military.

Baba-Ahmed warned that the president’s silence portrayed a troubling picture for Nigeria’s leadership. He cautioned against any plan to visit the United States for a meeting with Trump, describing such a move as ill-advised.