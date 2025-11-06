Baba-Ahmed challenges Tinubu to address Nigerians on Trump’s threat

FORMER Presidential Adviser, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to address Nigerians over the recent threat by United States President Donald Trump to invade Nigeria with his country’s military.

In a Facebook post written in Hausa language on Thursday, November 6, Baba-Ahmed, a former political adviser to Tinubu, expressed concern that the president had yet to address Nigerians on the development.

“If President Tinubu truly has capable advisers and understands the weight of his office, he should have spoken to Nigerians by now. This is not the time for ministers or aides to issue statements. The president himself should reassure the country, clarify our position, and outline the steps his administration intends to take. Our silence makes us appear weak and without direction,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed warned that the president’s silence portrayed a troubling picture for Nigeria’s leadership. He cautioned against any plan to visit the United States for a meeting with Trump, describing such a move as ill-advised.

“At this critical moment, Tinubu should not even think of going to America to meet Trump. It would only worsen Nigeria’s image — like receiving a slap and smiling in return,” he remarked.

Baba-Ahmed, called on the president to take decisive action.

“If Tinubu truly listens to those who care about this country, he must act immediately — appoint ambassadors, rebuild Nigeria’s diplomatic presence, and address the nation directly,” he said.

The ICIR reported that the US military has drawn up and submitted contingency plans for possible strikes in Nigeria, in line with Trump’s directive to the Pentagon to prepare for intervention over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) submitted the plans to the Department of War following a directive from Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This is coming days after Trump added Nigeria to countries on watchlist for alleged Christian genocide.

He insisted that Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria, alleging that thousands of Christians were being killed by radical Islamists.

However, Tinubu said Nigeria stood firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty and continued to maintain open engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders across the country.

He argued that the portrayal of Nigeria as religiously intolerant did not reflect the reality in the country, adding that the government’s efforts to safeguard freedom of belief for all Nigerians remained consistent and sincere.

China has likewise voiced its support for Nigeria, condemning Trump’s threat as “an interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation.”