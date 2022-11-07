Twitter bans unidentified parody accounts

TWITTER boss Elon Musk has declared that parody accounts that are not clearly identified would be suspended for impersonation.
Musk announced that Twitter would not be issuing warnings before suspending accounts found wanting.
In a tweet, he explained the new policy on parody accounts.
Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022
“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.
“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” he added.
According to the BBC, accounts that attempted to impersonate “Elon Musk” have been suspended or warned, for instance US comedian Kathy Griffin and former NFL player Chris Kluwe.
Others are yet to be suspended, including a caricature account of former US President Donald Trump by comedian Tim Heidecker.
Musk previously opposed permanent Twitter bans on Trump’s official account and others.
He also said that banned accounts would be reinstated after “a clear process for doing so” has been established.
Last week, the microblogging site laid off about fifty per cent of its workforce.
The platform also confirmed plans for blue-tick users, and verification fees.
The Space X, Tesla, and now Twitter CEO said the microblogging site was losing more than $4m per day, and this gave the company “no choice” sieving over half of it’s 7,500-strong workforce.
Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.
Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022