Twitter bans unidentified parody accounts

Twitter bans unidentified parody accounts - Musk
Twitter bans unidentified parody accounts - Musk
TWITTER boss Elon Musk has declared that parody accounts that are not clearly identified would be suspended for impersonation.

Musk announced that Twitter would not be issuing warnings before suspending accounts found wanting.

In a tweet, he explained the new policy on parody accounts.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” he added.

According to the BBC, accounts that attempted to impersonate “Elon Musk” have been suspended or warned, for instance US comedian Kathy Griffin and former NFL player Chris Kluwe.

Others are yet to be suspended, including a caricature account of former US President Donald Trump by comedian Tim Heidecker.

Musk previously opposed permanent Twitter bans on Trump’s official account and others.

He also said that banned accounts would be reinstated after “a clear process for doing so” has been established.

Last week, the microblogging site laid off about fifty per cent of its workforce.

The platform also confirmed plans for blue-tick users, and verification fees.

The Space X, Tesla, and now Twitter CEO said the microblogging site was losing more than $4m per day, and this gave the company “no choice” sieving over half of it’s 7,500-strong workforce.

Despite criticisms Musk stated his commitment to free speech.
“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”
After ordering bans of impersonators, earlier on Monday the Chief Twit said “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission.”
