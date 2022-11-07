Twitter bans unidentified parody accounts

Musk announced that Twitter would not be issuing warnings before suspending accounts found wanting.

In a tweet, he explained the new policy on parody accounts.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” he added.