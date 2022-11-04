Twitter employee layoffs spark lawsuit against Elon Musk

HOURS after laying off many workers Twitter boss Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit.

The sack notice was announced on Thursday in an internal memo circulated to all Twitter staff worldwide.

The email notified the company’s employees that by November 4 they would know their future stance with the company.

A former employee told Politico that those who lost their jobs were denied access to company logins on Thursday night without prior notice of their terminated contracts.

Rumman Chowdhury‘s tweet shows declined login.

Has it already started? Happy layoff eve! pic.twitter.com/0AcaQjGJvm — Rumman Chowdhury (@ruchowdh) November 4, 2022

Bloomberg reports that initial speculations suggest that up to half of Twitter’s global workforce may be laid off.

In the United States, dissatisfied staff filed a lawsuit against Twitter, with claims that they were not informed about the termination of their contracts, as stipulated by the provisions of US federal law.

It is believed that strict labor laws in Europe may strain the process and make it expensive for Musk to dismiss local employees.

There are concerns that more than 50 per cent of Irish Twitter employees may be affected by the lay offs after they began receiving notifications on Friday morning regarding their future in the company.

Musk tweeted that Twitter suffered financial losses resulting from activists pressuring advertisers.

Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

According to Politico, Twitter’s CEO did not say anything about the lay offs, and the social media platform is yet to comment officially.

Responses from the affected employees show that Musk’s decision to sieve over half of Twitter workforce was not received lightly.

Director General of Twitter France, Damien Viel passed a farewell message with the hashtag #lovewhereyouwork.

💙 all my thoughts, respect, energy and love to all tweeps around the world today. We have built together the most incredible app on the planet. Let’s be proud of everything we have done and how have done it 🙏🏻 #lovewhereyouwork — damien viel (@damienviel) November 4, 2022

Former Senior Manager at Twitter, Joan Deitchman, also posted using the same hashtag #lovewhereyouwork, saying “All that is gone”.

🫡 Yep, the team is gone. The team that was researching and pushing for algorithmic transparency and algorithmic choice. The team that was studying algorithmic amplification. The team that was inventing and building ethical AI tooling and methodologies. All that is gone. — Joan Deitchman (@JoanDeitchman) November 4, 2022

External Communication & Public Affairs Director, Audrey Herblin-Stoop also tweeted using the hashtag #lovewhoyouworkwith.

She noted that the lay off of public policy executives wasn’t helpful in achieving “real free speech”.

getting rid off public policy people when you’re claiming to do “real free speech” is the stuppiest move ever.#LoveWhoYouWorkWith — Audrey Herblin-Stoop (@AHerblin) November 4, 2022