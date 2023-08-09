20.6 C
How to make money from Twitter ads revenue sharing programme

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo: Elon Musk

Several content creators in Nigeria woke up to receive credit alerts from X (formerly Twitter) as part of its ad revenue-sharing initiative.

The development follows the commencement of payouts for U.S. users last month, as X extended the programme globally by the end of July.

The microblogging platform had earlier announced that through its monetisation programme, “creators across the globe can now sign up and earn a living on the platform.

The platform said users who subscribe to Twitter Blue can access new features and apply to enable Subscriptions on their account and earn income directly on Twitter by tapping on monetisation in settings to apply.

Verified users who met impression thresholds are now benefiting from this. Many of these creators have expressed gratitude to Elon Musk, the platform’s owner, stating that his support encourages them to stay on the platform and keep producing compelling content.

For instance, a verified Twitter user, Abbaz announced that he received an alert of N220,000 from Twitter this morning.

 

A Twitter influencer, @TalentedFGB, with over 800,000 followers on Twitter, shared that he received an alert of $92,765 as revenue.

Similarly, a Twitter user, @Solomon_Buchi announced that he received his share of the payout.

“I got paid by Twitter, now known as X. I Twitter my opinions, commentators, views, and people are blessed, however, it’s also nice to be paid for it!”

Following the development, a lot of X users have been looking for a way to join the trail and benefit from the mouthwatering incentives introduced by Elon Musk.

What is Twitter ad revenue sharing?

Twitter ad revenue sharing is the latest feature added to the platform that helps creators get a share of Twitter’s revenue from the sponsored posts appearing under their tweets. This initiative allows verified creators to access a share of the revenue generated by advertisements displayed within the comments section of their posts.

While the exact methodology for calculating reimbursements and the portion retained by Twitter remains somewhat unclear, it is a requirement for accounts to have accrued a minimum of 5 million impressions on their tweets within the preceding three months in order to qualify for participation. This criterion ensures that eligible creators have achieved a certain level of engagement and exposure before being able to participate in the revenue-sharing arrangement.

    The monetisation requirements and steps to apply according to Twitter:

    Creators who monetise on Twitter must meet the following requirements:

    1.  You must reside in a country in which Twitter’s monetisation programmes are available.
    2. You must be 18 or older. 
    3. You must have a Twitter account that has been active for at least three months. 
    4. You must have a complete profile inclusive of an account name, a bio, a profile picture, and a header image.
    5. You must have a verified email address.  
    6. You must have secured your account with two-factor authentication. 
    7. You must not be designated a state-affiliated media account. 
    8. You must be in good standing with Twitter, which means that:
    • I. You have not repeatedly violated the Twitter User Agreement or Twitter’s Content Monetisation Standards. 
    • II. You have not previously been removed as an advertiser on Twitter for violations of our Ads policies or as an Amplify publisher on Twitter for violations of our Amplify Pre-Roll Guidelines 
    • III. You have not previously been removed as an advertiser on Twitter for violations of our Ads policies or as an Amplify publisher on Twitter for violations of our Amplify Pre-Roll Guidelines

    9. You must connect a verified Stripe account.
    10. Maintain at least 500 active followers or more.
    11. You must have posted Tweets in the past 30 days before the application

    12. Subscribe to Twitter Blue.

    13. After verification, click on the monetisation column under settings and apply after ensuring that the requirements listed above are met.



    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

