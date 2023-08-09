Nigerian creators react as Twitter begins ads revenue payment

FOLLOWING Twitter’s (Now X) announcement, creators worldwide have started getting paid leading to Nigerian creators receiving their payments.

On Friday, July 28, the CEO of Twitter(X) announced that X premium users will start receiving payments for being active on the platform.

“Today is the day: Ads Revenue Sharing is now live for eligible creators globally. Set up payouts from within Monetisation to get paid for posting. We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your efforts. Find out more on our Help Center”, the tweet says.

This situation has generated attention on Twitter, with some Nigerian creators sharing payment screenshots, while other users express interest in subscribing to Twitter Blue.

Reacting to this, a Twitter influencer, @abazwhyllz tweeted that he woke up to a credit alert from the X app.

“Woke up to receive alert, Thank you Elon ❤️”

Similarly, another verified user, @kceeonyekachi1 shared that he also got paid.

“Thanks @elonmusk. Never thought I’d get paid for doing good🙏 Let’s pay more school fees‼️”

According to the guidelines by X, qualifying users should be subscribed to Twitter Blue or verified organisations, have accumulated a minimum of 15 million impressions across posts in the last 3 months, and possess at least 500 followers.

In July The ICIR reported that Twitter launched a new logo, “X” – a white X on a black background, dropping the blue bird symbol as part of a wider rebranding process.