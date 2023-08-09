20.6 C
Abuja
HomeScience and TechTech and Innovation
Tech and Innovation

Nigerian creators react as Twitter begins ads revenue payment

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

Related

FOLLOWING Twitter’s (Now X) announcement, creators worldwide have started getting paid leading to Nigerian creators receiving their payments.

On Friday, July 28, the CEO of Twitter(X) announced that X premium users will start receiving payments for being active on the platform.

“Today is the day: Ads Revenue Sharing is now live for eligible creators globally. Set up payouts from within Monetisation to get paid for posting. We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your efforts. Find out more on our Help Center”,  the tweet says.

This situation has generated attention on Twitter, with some Nigerian creators sharing payment screenshots, while other users express interest in subscribing to Twitter Blue.

Reacting to this, a Twitter influencer, @abazwhyllz tweeted that he woke up to a credit alert from the X app.

“Woke up to receive alert, Thank you Elon ❤️

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Payment proof from Twitter user. Credit: Twitter
    Payment proof from Twitter user. Credit: Twitter

    Similarly, another verified user, @kceeonyekachi1 shared that he also got paid.

    “Thanks @elonmusk. Never thought I’d get paid for doing good🙏 Let’s pay more school fees‼️

    Payment proof from Twitter user. Credit: Twitter
    Payment proof from Twitter user. Credit: Twitter

    According to the guidelines by X, qualifying users should be subscribed to Twitter Blue or verified organisations, have accumulated a minimum of 15 million impressions across posts in the last 3 months, and possess at least 500 followers.

    In July  The ICIR reported that Twitter launched a new logo, “X” – a white X on a black background, dropping the blue bird symbol as part of a wider rebranding process.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Senate meets with organised labour over fuel subsidy removal

    MEMBERS of the Senate are meeting with organised labour at the National Assembly complex...
    Tax and Taxation

    Tinubu inaugurates tax committee, targets 18% tax-to-GDP ratio in 3 years

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms...
    Judiciary

    Dije Aboki: Meet Kano’s first substantive female Chief Judge

    ON Monday, August 7, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf swore in Dije Aboki as...
    Sports

    Super Falcons assured to get unpaid bonuses from NFF

    SEQUEL to unpaid bonuses of the Super Falcons, who bowed out at the round...
    Politics and Governance

    Fashola petitions IGP over allegation of drafting Tribunal judgement

    THE former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has petitioned the acting...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Senate meets with organised labour over fuel subsidy removal

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.