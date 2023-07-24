25.7 C
Twitter changes blue bird logo to ‘X’

Twitter new Logo

TWITTER has launched a new logo – a white X on a black background, dropping the blue bird symbol as part of a wider rebranding process.

The social media network showed the new logo on its website on Monday, July 24.

Twitter owner Elon Musk and its Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled the new logo for the social media network.

“X is here! Let’s do this,” tweeted Yaccarino on Monday, July 24.

She also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company’s offices in San Francisco. The new logo is the latest change made by Musk since he bought the social media platform for $44bn last year.

On Sunday, July 23, Musk disclosed that Twitter will soon be changing its logo from a bird to an ‘X’ as it looks to drop the current Twitter brand gradually.

In a tweet on his Twitter page, Musk said, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

He also noted, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk has made several changes to the social media outfit since he acquired it. Earlier in the month, he put a curfew on the digital town square, limiting the daily tweets a user can read.

    In April, the company also temporarily replaced the bird with Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin’s market value.

    In May, Musk hired long-time NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s CEO to win back advertisers.

    The company’s most recent complication is a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 18, claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.

    Musk had laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs after he acquired the firm.

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

