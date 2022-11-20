19.1 C
Abuja

Twitter restores Donald Trump’s account after 22 months

Science and TechICT/Telecoms
Lama Queen Godoz
Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore under the 2.0 Generic Creative Commons license
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

TWITTER has restored Former US President Donald Trump’s account.

This is coming 22 months after he was banned following tweets he made after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Elon Musk made an announcement reversing the ban on Trump’s profile after Twitter polls on Saturday, where users who clicked the “yes” vote won, with 51.8 per cent.

Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,”.

Trump’s account was reinstated with his former tweets, and shortly he regained his followers.

However, no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Climate Change

UN supports flood victims with $10.5m in Nigeria

THE United Nations (UN) has supported flood victims across Nigeria with a donation of...
News Analysis

Asake, the breakout pop star from Nigeria who owned 2022

By Sanya Osha, University of Cape Town Asake’s first commercial releases, beginning with the song...
Diaspora News

Nigerian asylum seeker gang-raped in Cyprus, another arrested in France

A Nigerian woman has reported she was gang-raped at Pournara reception centre for asylum...
Politics and Governance

Tinubu slams PDP for underdevelopment in Delta, says state not ATM for Atiku’s presidential ambition

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slammed the Peoples Democratic...
Politics and Governance

Southern Nigeria should produce next president for equity, fairness – Ortom

BENUE State governor Samuel Ortom has said the southern part of the country should...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUN supports flood victims with $10.5m in Nigeria

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.