Twitter restores Donald Trump’s account after 22 months

TWITTER has restored Former US President Donald Trump’s account.

This is coming 22 months after he was banned following tweets he made after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Elon Musk made an announcement reversing the ban on Trump’s profile after Twitter polls on Saturday, where users who clicked the “yes” vote won, with 51.8 per cent.

Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,”.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Trump’s account was reinstated with his former tweets, and shortly he regained his followers.

However, no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday.