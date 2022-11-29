Apple stops Twitter ads, threatens to remove app from store

TWITTER boss, Elon Musk says Apple has discontinued most of its advertising on the social media platform.

Musk alleged that Apple also threatened to take the microblogging site off its app store.

Many advertisers have stopped using Twitter due to the Chief Twit’s absolutism for free speech.

On Monday, November 28, in a string of Tweets, Musk questioned why Apple had reduced most of its ads on the social platform.

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

He mentioned Apple CEO Tim Cook in the thread.

In the following post, Twitter’s boss asserted that Apple threatened to withdraw the microblogging site from its app store.

And the post got interesting reactions from accounts on the platform.

Musk quoted a reply to his post which stated that Apple was charging a hidden 30 per cent off app developers who make over 1 million through its app store

Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store? https://t.co/LGkPZ4EYcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

A Twitter user @elizableu found it weird that Apple hadn’t removed Twitter from its store due to Child Exploitation content for over decade, and asked “Why now?”

After buying Twitter for $44bn, the pressure keeps mounting as the CEO asserts his authority.

Musk’s take over has been eventful for the company with verification updates, parody bans, employee layoffs, restoration of Trump’s account, amnesty offer and more drama.

Media reports reveal that aside Apple, other top advertisers such as Cheerios maker General Mills and Volkswagen are among the firms that have halted ads on the site.

According to The Verge, Omnicom Media Group is advising clients to stop spending on Twitter ads.

Amid concerns that the development may affect Twitter’s revenue, the CEO has monetized Twitter Blue.

The Chief Twit who is popular for memes posted one with the illustration “Pay 30% or Go to War”, using a car which he labelled ‘Elon’ positioned towards the sign “Go to war”.

A similar social site to Twitter, Parler, has been yanked off both Apple and Android app stores in the name of “Free speech” extremism.