Twitter to restore all suspended accounts

TWITTER boss Elon Musk has declared general pardon for all suspended accounts.

Musk started a Twitter poll on Wednesday asking users if the platform should grant ‘amnesty’ to suspended accounts who had not violated any rules.

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Over three million users took the poll with 72.4 per cent voting “Yes”, while 27.6 per cent voted “No”.

He responded to the poll saying, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Vox Populi, Vox dei in Latin means “The voice of the people, the voice of God”.

This seems to be the Chief Twit’s new mantra for Twitter stemming from his commitment to make the microblogging site an environment for free speech.

On Saturday, Twitter lifted it’s ban on former United States President Donald Trump‘s suspended account after 22 months.

He also reinstated Kanye West (Ye) and Andrew Tates, who were also suspended.

Musk did not state how the suspended accounts would be recalled.

After purchasing Twitter, Musk has made some dramatic changes to the social media platform which include Twitter Blue subscription, company layoffs, and amnesty, amongst others.

More changes are expected as the CEO has promised to restore “truth” to the platform.