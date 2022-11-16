Twitter to relaunch ‘Blue Tick’ subscription on November 29

TWITTER’s $8 blue tick subscription service will be relaunched on November 29 following the insurgence of fake accounts and impersonators, according to Elon Musk.
This was disclosed in a Tweet by the ‘Chief Twit’ on Tuesday.
“Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk said in the tweet.
Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022
Initially, the blue tick verification was bestowed on celebrities, governments and other public figures after their profiles were confirmed.
After Musk took control on October 27, Twitter announced the $8 blue tick fee on November 6 as a way of generating revenue.
But this led to increased fraudulent accounts, making the microblogging platform pause the service temporarily.