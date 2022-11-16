33.1 C
Twitter to relaunch ‘Blue Tick’ subscription on November 29

Lama Queen Godoz
Elon Musk. Source: Ars Technica
Twitter Elon Musk. Source: Ars Technica
TWITTER’s $8 blue tick subscription service will be relaunched on November 29 following the insurgence of fake accounts and impersonators, according to Elon Musk.

This was disclosed in a Tweet by the ‘Chief Twit’ on Tuesday.

“Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk said in the tweet.

Initially, the blue tick verification was bestowed on celebrities, governments and other public figures after their profiles were confirmed.

After Musk took control on October 27, Twitter announced the $8 blue tick fee on November 6 as a way of generating revenue.

But this led to increased fraudulent accounts, making the microblogging platform pause the service temporarily.

Going by reports, it has been a chaotic three weeks since the CEO clinched the $44-billion deal.
BBC reported that “verified” accounts impersonating names of politicians, celebrities, and major organisations began trolling the platform.
Major brand handles such as Apple, Nintendo, BP and Chiquita were suspended.
Trolls posing as high-profile figures such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, United States President Joe Biden, former Presidents Donald Trump and George W Bush, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, were also removed.
Musk himself was impersonated using his company Tesla.
Tech gurus like Brandon Borrman had predicted that the new Twitter Blue subscription would be used by nefarious posers and scammers to crumble trust on the social media site.
The microblogging site declared last week that Twitter would be suspending accounts found wanting.
