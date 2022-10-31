32.1 C
Twitter: Elon Musk plans $20 charge for verified users

Lama Queen Godoz
Elon Musk the Chief Twit
DAYS after purchase, reports have it that Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk plans a $20 monthly charge on verified users. 

After the long back-and-forth drag between Tesla’s CEO and Twitter excos, the deal was sealed on October 27, just before the court’s deadline

In less than 24 hours, Musk changed Twitter’s homepage taking charge as “Chief Twit” to stamp his reign.

And Chief Twit has given engineers an ultimatum to meet up with Twitter’s pay-for-play verification system or lose their jobs by November 7, the set deadline.

According to The Verge, the aim is to upgrade Twitter Blue’s $4.99 monthly subscription.

The social media platform will soon be charging $19.99 for the new ‘Twitter Blue’ subscription.

Current subscribers would get a grace of 90 days to upgrade their subscription or lose the blue tick.

The Platformer reported that Twitter’s CEO was considering ending free verification due to the pressure of generating revenue.

The bird app has over 400,000 verified users, and it seems their payment could help sustain the platform.

During the tussle to purchase Twitter, Musk had stated that bots were more than what the executives had claimed, and fewer than 16 million users are able to see the vast majority of ads.

Before Twitter’s acquisition, Tesla’s CEO had been saying that he wanted to overhaul the verification process and handle bot accounts.

On Sunday, he tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

Officially, Musk has taken over and his era as Twitter’s boss comes with many modifications; from firing some excos to changing the home page and now the $20 subscription.

The Chief Twit has set up a moderation committee to consider bringing back controversial accounts such as former United States President Donald Trump, who was ousted from the application.

Despite the fact that Trump may not welcome the idea, he congratulated Tesla’s boss on his own social media, Truth Social.

“TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks and works better to my eye. I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country.

“Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!,” Trump said.

