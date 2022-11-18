Twitter shuts offices, orders staff to resume next week

A notice was sent to workers on Friday, November 18.

The notice added that staff should be confidential with company information while abiding by its policies.

According to the BBC, CEO Elon Musk had ordered employees to work “long hours at high intensity or leave”.

Musk gave an ultimatum in the email titled “a fork in the road” asking employees to sign an online form committing to the agreement of long intensive hours.

The Chief Twit added that those who did not sign up by Thursday, November 17, would be offered three months’ severance pay.

On Friday, Twitter temporarily shut its offices amid reports that workers who have not accepted the new hardcore terms were resigning.

After sending the message about closing Twitter’s offices, Musk responded by tweeting “The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried”.

Earlier in November, the microblogging site cut off about 50 per cent of its workforce.

An anonymous source, who spoke to the BBC on Thursday, November 17, said: “I think when the dust clears today, there’s probably going to be less than 2,000 people left.”

Musk became Twitter’s new owner last month when he sealed the $44bn (£37bn) deal.

However, in less than a month since the change in ownership, the platform has seen many changes.

In another tweet, Musk posted a meme showing people at a grave with the Twitter logo.