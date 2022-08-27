20.9 C
Abuja

Two die in Abuja building collapse

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja
FCT, Abuja city gate
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

No fewer than two people died on Friday, August 26, 2022, in a building collapse at the Kubwa area of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mentioned the FCT Director-General, Abbas Idriss, as confirming the fatalities.

“Alhaji Idriss explained that the rescue operation at the collapsed site came to an end with five persons rescued alive, three with various degrees of injuries, while two persons were unhurt and discharged from the Kubwa District Hospital.

“Meanwhile, two persons have been confirmed fatally injured and their bodies deposited at the General Hospital, Kubwa.

“Their relatives have been identified and are making arrangements for their burial,” the statement read.

The multi-storey building, housing a shopping mall, collapsed in Kubwa in the early hours.

A joint task force, including officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Nigeria Police (NPF), and the FEMA were at the scene to conduct rescue operations.

- Advertisement -

Idriss appealed to developers to always obey the building code, and warned residents to desist from living in uncompleted buildings.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who was present at the scene, said the owner of the property had attempted to convert the shopping mall into a residential building.

“The building was initially a shopping mall, but the report we got from residents was that the owner was warned and, at a certain point, it was being converted to a residential apartment.

“The down was a shopping mall, but they were putting up some blocks of flat on the first and second suspended floors.

“You cannot alter a shopping mall and convert to a residential building, thereby giving it more load that what it was meant to carry,” Attah said.

He noted that the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, had ordered that integrity tests be carried out on buildings around the area.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Big Investigation

Cut off from ancestors, FCT indigenes want compensation for desecrated graves

OFFICIALLY, it is known as Apo Hill. But for the indigenous community whose forefathers...
News

Four misleading claims Tinubu made in 2022

FORMER Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had officially declared in January his intention...
Factcheck

Five false claims made by Atiku in the last two years

DURING election seasons, Nigerian politicians often make several claims about critical issues, especially on...
News

Fraud Allegation: CBN confirms order unfreezing accounts of meter providers

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed a court order unfreezing the bank...
Factcheck

Five times Obi quoted wrong figures in public

PETER Obi, a former Governor of Anambra state and Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCut off from ancestors, FCT indigenes want compensation for desecrated graves

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.