Two soldiers killed in gun battle with ISWAP terrorists in Borno

NO fewer than two soldiers have been killed during a gun battle with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

Director of Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this via a statement on Monday.

According to him, the incident happened at Forward Operating Base in Gajiram Nganzai Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Nwachukwu noted that scores of the insurgents followed a collaboration between the land and air components troops of Joint Task Force, North East (NE), and the Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

“The vigilant troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI supported by the Nigerian Air Force component brought a devastating volume of fire on the terrorists while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base using Gun trucks and several other weapons,” he said.

“The terrorists, having suffered several human and equipment casualties as at the time of this report, retreated in disarray. Sadly, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter.”

Items recovered from the terrorists included: 10 AK-47 rifles, one anti-aircraft gun, one Shilka barrel, one 60mm mortar tube and 61 rounds of PKT riffle ammunition, amongst others.

This incident is coming two weeks after a senior military officer Dzarma Zirkusu and three other soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter with ISWAP terrorists in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.