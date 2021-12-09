U.S Consulate trains security operatives on prevention of gender-based violence

— 1 min read

THE United States Of America Consulate in Nigeria has concluded a three-day capacity building programme for 100 Police officers and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on prevention and measures to counter gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The U.S. Consulate General organised the workshop in partnership with the U.S.-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), one of Nigeria’s foremost anti-sexual violence organisations.

The training programme covered several topics, including overcoming the complexities of gender-based violence, trauma-informed first response, and investigative strategies to improve law enforcement response to gender-based violence.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training in Lagos, United States Consul General Claire Pierangelo highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that broke the cycle of sexual and gender-based violence.

“We count on you all as you lead the improvement in the management of gender-based cases at your stations,” Pierangelo told the participating men and women of the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

“Gender based violence has life threatening consequences for women and girls and will have a profound impact on their opportunities and life trajectory. No woman or girl child should live in fear of violence. Every girl should grow up knowing she is safe and free to follow her dreams and live her best life.”

The law enforcement training is part of various programmes organised by the U.S. Consulate and its partners to promote zero tolerance against gender-based violence, a priority for the United States worldwide.

- Advertisement -

Each year, the world marks ’16 days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence,’ starting on November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and ending on December 10 (Human Rights Day). This campaign calls for global actions to increase understanding and prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.