UBEC to set up periodical basic education data update in 2020

Advertisement

THE Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hamid Bobboyi has disclosed that the Commission is set to launch a dynamic data collection on basic education that would be periodically updated on the new National Basic Education Database from January 2020.

Bobboyi made this disclosure in Abuja during the National Launching of the 2018 National Personnel Audit Report of basic education institutions in Nigeria on Monday.

Bobboyi said technical training has been completed and states are being assisted to acquire the needed software to set up functional data units.

He said assistance is needed so as to ensure that functional data units are presented by the states that could feed into the national database after validation processes.

Advertisement

Speaking before the presentation of the audit, the executive secretary added that the audit was a process borne out of the collaboration of stakeholders at different levels of government including the private sectors.

“For the first time, the exercise involved not only public schools but also private and faith-based institutions, despite initial suspicion, most of these institutions came to embrace the exercise and to cooperate with UBEC and its partners to make the exercise a success,” Bobboyi stated.

However, he noted that since 2018, a lot of activities have taken place in the basic education sectors with teachers employed and ‘several classrooms’ built and renovated.

He, therefore, stressed the need for a continuous update of the data.