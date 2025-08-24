UK plans asylum system reform amid growing protests

THE United Kingdom (UK) government said on Sunday, August 24, that it would reform the country’s asylum system following protests at hotels housing migrants, with more demonstrations expected.

It explained that a new independent body would be created to expedite appeals by rejected applicants and reduce reliance on costly asylum hotels, which have fueled public discontent.

The Labour government also stated that it would challenge a court ruling that blocked plans to house asylum seekers in a controversial hotel in southeast England, noting that the decision had sparked nationwide protests and counter-protests outside migrant hotels.

Demonstrations under the banner “Abolish Asylum System” took place on Saturday, August 23, across several UK cities and towns, including Bristol, Exeter, Tamworth, Cannock, Nuneaton, Liverpool, Wakefield, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Perth, and central London.

In Bristol, mounted police intervened to separate rival groups, leading to scuffles between officers and protesters.

Keith Smith of Avon and Somerset Police praised the force for handling a “really challenging situation” admirably. He noted that although there were moments of disturbance, the two protests concluded without any major incidents. Eleven people were arrested at the Liverpool protest for offences ranging from assault to drunken and disorderly behaviour. Read Also: Nigerian asylum seeker gang-raped in Cyprus, another arrested in France UK cites ‘visa overstaying violations’, to tighten rules for Nigerians, Pakistanis UK passes ‘illegal migration bill’ amid human rights concerns Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, arrested after 7 years of living in Ecuadorian Embassy The latest wave of demonstrations started outside a hotel in Epping, southeast England, after a resident was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. More protests were scheduled for Sunday and Monday, a public holiday in the UK. According to official figures, over 32,000 asylum seekers were being temporarily housed in UK hotels as of the end of March. The government says it is working to cut down the backlog of asylum claims and appeal delays, which it identifies as the main source of pressure on the asylum accommodation system. Interior Minister Yvette Cooper, in a press release on Sunday, August 24, said the government inherited an asylum system in “complete chaos,” marked by a growing backlog of cases and a failing appeals process. She stressed the government’s determination to cut down the number of people in the system as part of efforts to phase out asylum hotels, adding that the current delays in appeals were “completely unacceptable” and could not continue.