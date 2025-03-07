back to top

UK still on US visa waiver programme but Nigeria was never included

Reading time: 2 mins
Fact-Check
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

AN X user, @nigeriastories, has claimed that the United States has excluded the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and others from visa-free entry for 2025.

“BREAKING NEWS: USA excludes UK, Nigeria  and others from visa-free entry for 2025,” the post read.

The post has garnered over 820,000 views, plus more than 6,000 likes, over 500 comments and over 1,000 reposts as of March 4, 2025.

CLAIM

United States has excluded the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and others from visa-free entry for 2025.

THE FINDINGS

Checks by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE, as Nigeria was never included in the U.S. visa waiver programme, though United Kingdom (UK) has always been on the list.

The U.S. Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) allows citizens of other countries to travel to the United States without a visa for up to 90 days.

A screenshot showing the X post. INSERT: FALSE verdict.
A screenshot showing the X post. INSERT: FALSE verdict.

A Reuters report published in January 2025, revealed that Romania was added to the eligible countries by the U.S. as part of a plan to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries after meeting stringent security conditions. According to the report, Romania is the 43rd country to join the programme.

Read Also:

[FACT-CHECK] Did US-funded labs in Nigeria lead to monkeypox outbreak?
#EndSARS: False claim circulates online of video showing Katsina women protesting against Buhari
Again, Buhari makes false claims about Nigeria’s economy, security during his presidency
Are 90 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty?

To verify the claim, our fact-checker checked the website of the U.S. DEPARTMENT of STATE — BUREAU of CONSULAR AFFAIRS, an agency in charge of U.S. immigration laws and affairs. A report on the website shows that the United Kingdom remains on this VWP list and has not been excluded from the programme.

Although, there are recent alterations on the Visa Waiver Programme that affects both UK and Taiwan. For the United Kingdom, the VWP applies to individuals with an unrestricted right of permanent abode in both countries.

It added that “to be eligible to travel under the VWP, British citizens must have the unrestricted right of permanent abode in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man.”

For Taiwan, it stated: “With respect to all references to “country” or “countries” on this page, it should be noted that the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, Pub. L. No. 96-8, Section 4(b)(1), provides that “[w]henever the laws of the United States refer or relate to foreign countries, nations, states, governments, or similar entities, such terms shall include and such laws shall apply with respect to Taiwan.” 22 U.S.C. § 3303(b)(1). Accordingly, all references to “country” or “countries” in the Visa Waiver Program authorizing legislation, Section 217 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. 1187, are read to include Taiwan. This is consistent with the United States’ one-China policy, under which the United States has maintained unofficial relations with Taiwan since 1979.”


     

     

    Since the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) was established in 1986 as a pilot programme to facilitate tourism and business travel, Nigeria has never been included.

    However, Romania was added to the most recent updates to the programme, but there are no official reports or announcements indicating the removal of the United Kingdom or any other participating country.

    THE VERDICT

    Read Also:

    [FACT-CHECK] Did US-funded labs in Nigeria lead to monkeypox outbreak?
    #EndSARS: False claim circulates online of video showing Katsina women protesting against Buhari
    Again, Buhari makes false claims about Nigeria’s economy, security during his presidency
    Are 90 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty?

    The claim that the United States has excluded the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and others from visa-free entry for 2025 is FALSE. Media reports show that Nigeria has never made the list while the UK and Taiwan that are purportedly stripped off remain on the list of eligible countries but with additional conditions.

    This is republished from the FactCheckHub.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement