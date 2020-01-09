Ukraine plane crash: Seventy percent of victims age below 40

Advertisement

ON Wednesday, Ukrainian International Airlines, UIA, crashed shortly after it took off from the Tehran International Airport of the Islamic Republic of Iran resulting in the death of all 167 passengers and the nine crew members, and most of them were youths.

Revealing the identity of the deceased on Thursday, the UIA stated the names of each passenger along with their year of birth and the countries affected.

The list revealed that the majority of those who lost their lives were young people as 75 percent of the deceased were between 2 and 40 years.

Among the 167 passengers aboard Flight PS752, two people were above the age of 64, and 125 passengers were 40 years and below.

Iran and Canada lost 82 and 63 lives lost respectively. Other victims include 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals, according to Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs.

There is an ongoing investigation to reveal the cause of the Boeing 737-800 jet.

Meanwhile, a preliminary report released by the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization on Thursday stated that the plane had caught fire before it crashed. It added that the airplane had changed direction towards the airport where it took off.

Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council boss wrote on Facebook that various theories that could cause the crash are being studied.

These include the theory that the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile, he said.

Report stated that Ukrainian Airlines crashed hours after the Iranian government launched 22 missiles on Iraqi land targeting two military bases of the United States.

A husband to one of the victims narrated how his wife, Sheyda Shadkhoo, had expressed her fear 20 minutes before the plane took off due to the tensions in the region.

I told her not to worry. Nothing’s gonna happen,” her husband told CNN’s news partner CBC. “She said, ‘OK. They’re telling me to turn off my phone. Goodbye.’ That was it.”

The Ukraine government had declared January 9 a day of national mourning in remembrance of the victims of the Airlines.