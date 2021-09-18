27.5 C
Abuja

Umahi floating in imaginary presidential interest – PDP

NewsPolitics and Governance
Marcus Fatunmole
There are suggestions that PDP is not effective as Nigeria's national opposition party

Related

1min read

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi over his Friday’s reported mockery of the party’s governors in the South.

The party said Umahi was simply floating in imaginary presidential interest.

Umahi had reportedly said the governors elected on the platform of the PDP were insincere with the southern governors’ resolution on the zoning of presidency to the region in the next general elections.

He said some of the governors sought personal agendas and claimed they lacked unity of purpose.

Umahi defected from the PDP to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

Jeering Umahi’s defection to the APC, the PDP said in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbodiyan on Saturday that the governor was in a “one-chance bus with strange and deceitful co-travellers.”

The party said the governor was sitting on its mandate because he won his election on the PDP’s platform at the 2019 general elections.

- Advertisement -

According to the party, Umahi left for his ambition and became confused about his direction in the APC.

“It is clear that Governor Umahi is now politically floating and seeks to use an unwarranted attack on governors elected on the platform of the PDP to actualise his desperation for public relevance.

“The PDP finds it very pathetic that having mortgaged his conscience, over his self-confessed love for the oppressive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Umahi is manifestly accommodating the daily incidences of killings, wanton destruction of property, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism going on in Ebonyi State and the nation at large under the APC.

“The PDP charges Governor Umahi to show his claimed commitment to the South-East by jettisoning his personal ambition and summoning the courage to call out President Buhari for his divisiveness, injustice, incompetence, treasury looting and insecurity that have become the hallmark of his failed administration,” part of the party’s statement read.

The PDP claimed it was a party of due process and inclusiveness, adding that it would collectively and peacefully decide on zoning at the appropriate time.

It advised Umahi to take ‘his stampeding agenda on zoning’ to his APC.

The party also expressed hope that it would defeat the APC in the next elections.

- Advertisement -

 

Advertisement
Marcus Fatunmole

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Umahi floating in imaginary presidential interest – PDP

THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi over his...
News

Expert calls for DNA profiling of Nigerians to stem corruption, crime

GENETIC Expert Abiodun Salami has said that profiling the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of every...
News

NDA attack: Security forces rescue kidnapped Major

THE Nigerian security forces have rescued Christopher Datong, a Major recently abducted by bandits...
Opinion

Yes, there is a role for the military, but there is no military solution to banditry in Nigeria

By Prof. Usman YUSUF  “War is too important to be left to the generals” -...
Banking and Finance

Osinbajo asks banks to explore opportunities in African free trade

NIGERIA'S Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told Nigerian banks to look beyond their current...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleExpert calls for DNA profiling of Nigerians to stem corruption, crime

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.