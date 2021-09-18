Umahi floating in imaginary presidential interest – PDP

— 1min read

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi over his Friday’s reported

mockery

of the party’s governors in the South.

The party said Umahi was simply floating in imaginary presidential interest.

Umahi had reportedly said the governors elected on the platform of the PDP were insincere with the southern governors’ resolution on the zoning of presidency to the region in the next general elections.

He said some of the governors sought personal agendas and claimed they lacked unity of purpose.

Umahi defected from the PDP to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

Jeering Umahi’s defection to the APC, the PDP said in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbodiyan on Saturday that the governor was in a “one-chance bus with strange and deceitful co-travellers.”

The party said the governor was sitting on its mandate because he won his election on the PDP’s platform at the 2019 general elections.

According to the party, Umahi left for his ambition and became confused about his direction in the APC.

“It is clear that Governor Umahi is now politically floating and seeks to use an unwarranted attack on governors elected on the platform of the PDP to actualise his desperation for public relevance.

“The PDP finds it very pathetic that having mortgaged his conscience, over his self-confessed love for the oppressive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Umahi is manifestly accommodating the daily incidences of killings, wanton destruction of property, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism going on in Ebonyi State and the nation at large under the APC.

“The PDP charges Governor Umahi to show his claimed commitment to the South-East by jettisoning his personal ambition and summoning the courage to call out President Buhari for his divisiveness, injustice, incompetence, treasury looting and insecurity that have become the hallmark of his failed administration,” part of the party’s statement read.

The PDP claimed it was a party of due process and inclusiveness, adding that it would collectively and peacefully decide on zoning at the appropriate time.

It advised Umahi to take ‘his stampeding agenda on zoning’ to his APC.

The party also expressed hope that it would defeat the APC in the next elections.