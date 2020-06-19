Umahi shuts down courts as Ebonyi records first COVID-19 death

DAVID Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State on Friday ordered that all courts in the state be shut down following the death of a judicial official in the state.

The case is the first COVID-19 death in the state.

Umahi gave the directive in a radio broadcast to residents and stated that it would take effect immediately and last a period of 10 days.

The governor also directed that all the judiciary officials and their family members should undergo COVID-19 tests within the period, noting that the late patient was a judicial officer which is why all courts in the state must be shutdown.

While he described the incident as regrettable and saddening, Umahi said Ebonyi has joined the states where death from COVID-19 complications has been recorded despite the efforts of the state government to contain the spread of the disease.

He charged all residents of the state to be vigilant and ensure that they continue to comply with the precautionary measures from the NCDC to prevent the spread of the virus.

The first death in Ebonyi was among the six new COVID-19 fatalities announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, Nigeria recorded 745, the highest figure of COVID-19 cases to be reported in a single day bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,480, with 6,307 recoveries and a death toll of 475, making Nigeria the third country with the highest number of confirmed cases in Africa.