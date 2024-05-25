UN SDG Action Award calls for application

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Blessing Amala Muonwe
Blessing Amala Muonwe

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Action Awards, organised by the UN SDG Action Campaign, want to recognise individuals and organisations working to advance the global movement for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Storytellers, visualisers, activists, and others can be part of this competition.

The contest has three award categories: creativity award, impact award, and changemaker award.

For the creativity category, campaigns, through the power of creativity, must have galvanised SDG action to be eligible for this award.

For the impact category, eligible entries include initiatives with innovative approaches, tackling current challenges, that have achieved significant, measurable impacts in improving people’s lives and accelerating progress towards SDG achievement. 


     

     

    For the changemaker category, exceptional individuals who have made a difference in their communities and societies are eligible for the award. 

    Winners will be honoured at the October UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy.

    The deadline is June 17.

    To apply click here

    Advertisements
    Advert Bracken
    Blessing Amala Muonwe

    Amala is a well detailed journalist who is passionate about using journalism to combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation in the media space.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.