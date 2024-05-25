UN SDG Action Award calls for application

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Action Awards, organised by the UN SDG Action Campaign, want to recognise individuals and organisations working to advance the global movement for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Storytellers, visualisers, activists, and others can be part of this competition.

The contest has three award categories: creativity award, impact award, and changemaker award.

For the creativity category, campaigns, through the power of creativity, must have galvanised SDG action to be eligible for this award.

For the impact category, eligible entries include initiatives with innovative approaches, tackling current challenges, that have achieved significant, measurable impacts in improving people’s lives and accelerating progress towards SDG achievement.

For the changemaker category, exceptional individuals who have made a difference in their communities and societies are eligible for the award.

Winners will be honoured at the October UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy.

The deadline is June 17.

To apply click here

