UNESCO offers grants for proposals to strengthen information on climate change

THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), in collaboration with the Government of Brazil and the United Nations, is seeking proposals to strengthen information integrity on climate change.

The call for partnerships from the Global Initiative on Information Integrity on Climate Change focuses on gathering and producing evidence on how climate change is impacted by information disorders; developing evidence-based communication strategies to counter these threats; and supporting investigative journalism initiatives that expose misleading narratives and promote public understanding.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The first call for proposals is open until July 6, 2025, for not-for-profit organisations, active and registered for at least two years. Budget per project will range from USD 30,000 to USD 150,000.

Applications can be submitted in English, French and Spanish.

The organiser says, beyond funding, selected entities will form a first-of-its-kind global and interdisciplinary network to foster information integrity on climate change and produce actionable recommendations for innovative policies worldwide.

The application deadline is July 6, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.