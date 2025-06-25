back to top

UNESCO offers grants for proposals to strengthen information on climate change



THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), in collaboration with the Government of Brazil and the United Nations, is seeking proposals to strengthen information integrity on climate change.

The call for partnerships from the Global Initiative on Information Integrity on Climate Change focuses on gathering and producing evidence on how climate change is impacted by information disorders; developing evidence-based communication strategies to counter these threats; and supporting investigative journalism initiatives that expose misleading narratives and promote public understanding.


     

     

    The first call for proposals is open until July 6, 2025, for not-for-profit organisations, active and registered for at least two years. Budget per project will range from USD 30,000 to USD 150,000.

    Applications can be submitted in English, French and Spanish.

    The organiser says, beyond funding, selected entities will form a first-of-its-kind global and interdisciplinary network to foster information integrity on climate change and produce actionable recommendations for innovative policies worldwide.

    The application deadline is July 6, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

