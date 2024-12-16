UNESCO organises press freedom contest

UNITED Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is receiving nominations for the 2025 edition of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.
Member states, international and regional professionals and non-governmental organisations working in the field of journalism and freedom of expression may nominate up to three candidates for the prize.
The recipient will be recognised during a World Press Freedom Day ceremony on May 3, 2025.
Journalists, organisations or institutions that promote press freedom worldwide can be nominated for a US$25,000 award.
Nominations must be submitted in English or French and include a brief biography or history of the nominees.
The deadline for the submission of nomination is February 15, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi