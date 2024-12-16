back to top

UNESCO organises press freedom contest

Media Opportunities
Blessing OTOIBHI
UNITED Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is receiving nominations for the 2025 edition of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.

Member states, international and regional professionals and non-­governmental organisations working in the field of journalism and freedom of expression may nominate up to three candidates for the prize.


     

     

    The recipient will be recognised during a World Press Freedom Day ceremony on May 3, 2025.

    Journalists, organisations or institutions that promote press freedom worldwide can be nominated for a US$25,000 award.

    Nominations must be submitted in English or French and include a brief biography or history of the nominees.

    The deadline for the submission of nomination is February 15, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

