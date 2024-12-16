UNESCO organises press freedom contest

UNITED Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is receiving nominations for the 2025 edition of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.

Member states, international and regional professionals and non-­governmental organisations working in the field of journalism and freedom of expression may nominate up to three candidates for the prize.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The recipient will be recognised during a World Press Freedom Day ceremony on May 3, 2025.

Journalists, organisations or institutions that promote press freedom worldwide can be nominated for a US$25,000 award.

Nominations must be submitted in English or French and include a brief biography or history of the nominees.

The deadline for the submission of nomination is February 15, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.