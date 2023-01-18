UNESCO seeks nominations to its Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom 2023 prize

UNESCO invites member states to nominate candidates for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize 2023, in consultation with their National Commissions, as well as international and regional professional non-governmental organisations in the field of journalism and press freedom.

The prize will recognise a significant contribution to press freedom, especially in high-risk areas.

The recipient will be recognized during the World Press Freedom Day ceremony to be held on May 3, 2023, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Journalists, organisations, or institutions that promote press freedom worldwide can be nominated for a US$25,000 award.

Nominations must be submitted in English or French and include a brief biography or history of the nominee.

The organiser says, “This Prize is awarded each year to a person, organization or institution that has made a notable contribution to the defense and/or promotion of press freedom anywhere in the world, particularly if risks were involved.

“The UNESCO/ Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize was established in 1997 by UNESCO’s Executive Board in memory of Guillermo Cano, a Colombian journalist who died in the exercise of his profession.”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of nominations is February 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.