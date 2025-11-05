UniAbuja alumni demand merit, transparency in VC selection

THE University of Abuja Alumni Association has urged the Governing Council of the institution to ensure transparency, fairness, and merit in the ongoing process of appointing a new vice-chancellor.

In a statement signed by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Rauf Sarafadeen-Kunle, on Wednesday, November 5, the association emphasised that the integrity of the process must not be compromised by external interference or political interests.

“The Council must resist all external pressures, undue influences, or any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the selection process. The integrity of the University of Abuja is far more important than the ambition of any individual or interest group,” said the group.

It also cautioned the Federal Ministry of Education against actions that could disrupt the process or undermine the autonomy of the institution, alleging that past interferences from the ministry had led to administrative instability and set negative precedents in the university’s history.

“It is only natural that such individuals who understand the university’s history, challenges, structures, and potentials, be given due consideration for its highest leadership position,” it said.

Backing the call for internal leadership, the alumni expressed support for a home-grown candidate, one who has risen through the ranks within the university.

“The association emphasises that being home grown is not the sole criterion. The next vice chancellor must also be the most qualified, most competent, and most administratively capable among the applicants. The university needs a leader who embodies academic excellence, administrative experience, visionary leadership, impeccable character, and a proven track record of service to the university community. Only such a person can take the University of Abuja to its next phase of development,” the alumni noted.

While commending the outgoing vice-chancellor for steering the university towards stability and growth, they charged the incoming administration to build on existing gains and pursue reforms that would enhance innovation, discipline, and national relevance.

The ICIR reports that the university has had three VCs in one year.

In February, President Bola Tinubu sacked the school’s vice-chancellor, Aisha Sani Maikudi, a professor, who was newly appointed. He also dissolved the institution’s governing council.

The decision, which took immediate effect, also included leadership changes at several other federal universities, in a sweeping leadership overhaul.

The president consequently appointed Lar Patricia Manko, another professor, as acting vice-chancellor of the university for a six-month term.

Manko will not be eligible to apply for the permanent vice-chancellor position once the term expires, the president said.

The university’s governing council, chaired by Saddiq Ismaila Kaita, had on December 31,2024 announced Maikudi as the institution’s seventh substantive vice-chancellor.