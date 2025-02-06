Tinubu sacks newly appointed UniAbuja VC, others in major overhaul

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sacked the newly appointed vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja, Aisha Sani Maikudi, a professor, and dissolved the institution’s governing council.

The decision, which takes immediate effect, also includes leadership changes at several other federal universities, in a sweeping leadership overhaul, according to a statement by the president’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, February 6.

The president consequently appointed Lar Patricia Manko, another professor, as acting vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja, recently renamed Yakubu Gowon University, for a six-month term.

Manko will not be eligible to apply for the permanent vice-chancellor position once the term expires, the president added.

The restructuring also saw Lanre Tejuoso, the current pro-chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, appointed as pro-chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, while Joy Emordi, who previously served as pro-chancellor at Alvan Ikoku University of Education, will succeed Tejuoso in Makurdi.

Recall that the governing council of the University of Abuja, chaired by Saddiq Ismaila Kaita, had on Tuesday, December 31, announced Aisha Sani Maikudi, a professor, as the institution’s seventh substantive vice-chancellor.

Maikudi emerged as the top candidate among 10 people shortlisted and interviewed by the joint council and senate selection board, in line with the university’s established guidelines, with her appointment taking effect on January 1, 2025.

While the institution revealed that the decision on Maikudi’s appointment was made during the 77th extraordinary meeting of the governing council held on Tuesday, December 31, The ICIR reports that her appointment followed a series of controversies.

Some university senior officials had accused the governing council of favouring Maikudi, alleging that she lacked the required years of experience necessary for the position of vice-chancellor.

Leadership changes in other universities

Tinubu has also sacked Polycarp Emeka Chigbu, a professor, from his position as acting vice-chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), ahead of his tenure which ends on February 14.

Chigbu is replaced by Oguejiofu T. Ujam, who will serve as acting vice-chancellor for six months but, like Manko, will not be eligible for the permanent role.

The president further reassigned Ike Nwachukwu as pro-chancellor of the University of Uyo, while Olubunmi Kayode Ojo has been appointed the UNN pro-chancellor. Ojo had served in the same capacity at both the Federal University of Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

“Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi, currently the pro-chancellor of the University of Uyo, has been appointed to succeed Ojo at the Federal University of Lokoja. Senator Sani Stores is the new pro-chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, succeeding Senator Joy Emordi. Senator Stores is a council member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“Additionally, Barrister Olugbenga Kukoyi, a current council member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has been appointed the new pro-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State,” the statement added.