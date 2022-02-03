31.1 C
UNILAG denies reports of attempted kidnap on campus

Bankole Abe
University of Lagos
1min read

THE management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has debunked reports of an attempted kidnap by suspected ritualists within the university community.

The institution described the reports as false and unfounded in a statement signed by the spokesperson Nonye Oguama.

Oguama explained what happened, saying the incident was a case of social misconduct and physical assault by two male students against a female student of the school.

She said in the process, people around were attracted to the scene and that the male students were trying to run away while people shouted to attract the attention of the school security personnel, who eventually apprehended them.

She said the incident took place around the Onike Gate axis of the university and that the two male students were the ones apprehended by the security officers in the viral video, while the lady concerned was the one sitting on a stool.

Oguama confirmed that the case was already being handled by the security unit and the Students Affairs Division of the school.

She said the campus is safe for students, workers, and visitors.

Some reports on the social media stated that two yet-to-be-identified men were caught attempting to kidnap a lady at the second gate of the university on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the men were trying to woo the lady as she was walking along a path, and when she turned them down, they forced her into their car and hit her head with a stone.

