UNITAR calls for applications for developing essential digital skills for women and youth in Africa

WOMEN and youth across 24 African countries have been invited to participate in a transformative initiative to enhance livelihoods, bolster food security, and promote climate-resilient economies.

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is launching the programme “Developing Green Livelihoods for Women and Youth in Africa.”

This comprehensive training programme, set to run from September 2023 to February 2024, seeks to equip participants with high-demand digital skills, elevating their employment and income-generating potential.

The programme is divided into three phases: online training, self-led projects with virtual boot camps, and sustainability-community leadership training.

Through a blend of online and in-person components, individuals from nations including Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and more will cultivate socially responsible digital start-ups while honing leadership and entrepreneurial aptitudes crucial for driving change and innovation.

Individuals between 18 and 35 years are required. However, women of all ages, including those over 35, are encouraged to apply, as their unique experiences and skills are valued. They should have good oral and written English communication skills.

The application deadline is September 4, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here