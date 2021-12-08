26.5 C
Abuja

University don faults global strategy in fight against COVID-19

Health and EnvironmentHealth
Bankole Abe
Prof Peter - Jazzy Ezeh,

Related

1min read

A PROFESSOR of Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Peter-Jazzy Ezeh has faulted the current global approach to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Ezeh, a former head of Sociology and Anthropology department at UNN and  President of the Ethnological and Anthropological Society of Nigeria (EASON) noted that instead of the currentl rush for vaccines, the world should fully employ inter-disciplinary research to understand the new disease.

He spoke on Wednesday at an international conference of anthropologists at the University of Namibia (UNAM), Windhoek, Namibia.

Ezeh said some official reactions to the new disease were driven by panic and other non-medical factors even when the nature of the virus and how it spread was not yet fully understood when the medical authorities rushed into vaccines.

He said, “There are claims that ethnomedicine is effective in fighting the disease. Have such claims been thoroughly investigated, and if indeed they are found to be credible, must the world continue to stick to the Hobson choice of vaccines of the Western-style medical model?” He asked.

He suggested research on why the disease spread faster in specific environments than in others. “If such an observation is correct, it may be helpful if the factors that slow down the spread in those areas can be harnessed to help those in the areas where the spread is rapid.”

He also said that claims of cure and prophylactics from practitioners of ethnomedicine in such countries as Nigeria and Madagascar were ignored by European and American pharmaceutical establishments and wondered why there seemed to be desperation to promote vaccines.

- Advertisement -

In his words, “There are claims that ethnomedicine is effective in fighting the disease. Have such claims been thoroughly investigated, and if indeed they are found to be credible, must the world continue to stick to the Hobson choice of vaccines of the Western-style medical model?” he asked.

According to the don, responses to the disease also suggested extra-medical impacts that required investigations by specialists in other academic fields.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Investigations

Investigation: Inside Enugu immigration office where passport racketeering thrives

For four months, Arinze CHIJOKE monitored passport racket involving the Passport Collection Officer and...
Energy and Power

After dissolving AEDC board, FG claims DisCo unable to meet $122m obligation

THE Federal Government, on Wednesday, explained why it constituted an interim team to manage ...
News

I have nothing to do with bandits anymore –Gumi

ISLAMIC cleric Ahmad Gumi has announced that he will no longer mediate between the...
INEC

Botched PDP building: Ex-chairman wants EFCC to investigate political party funds

THE FAILURE of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters building project despite billions...
Education

Police claim two students died in Ojodu school truck accident

.....Police officer mourns daughter's death ....... School closes today, to resume January 4, 2022 THE daughter...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleRed list: NIgerian envoy describes travel ban as apartheid
Next articleKperogi wins award as 2021 Choice Outstanding Academic

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.