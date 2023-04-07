University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism seeks entries

THE University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism is accepting applications for the 2023 National Fellowship, which focuses on health journalism.

The program will help journalists and their newsrooms report deeply and authoritatively on the health, welfare, and well-being of vulnerable children, youth, families, and communities.

The fellowship will be held from July 16, 2023, to July 20, 2023, in Los Angeles at the University of Southern California, Annenberg.

Fellows will also receive mentorship for up to five months and a US$2,000 to US$10,000 grant to work on a reporting project.

Professional and freelance journalists from print, broadcast, and online media with three years of experience and an interest in health issues can apply for a fellowship.

The deadline for submission of applications is May 5, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.