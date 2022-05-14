Unknown assailants kill Nigerian businessman in Vietnam

— 1 min read

Jude Chigbo Ihezie

A Nigerian businessman, Jude Chigbo Ihezie, has been stabbed to death in Hanoi, Vietnam by unknown assailants.

Ihezie, an indigene of Imo State, was said to have been beaten before he was stabbed. He died on the way to the hospital.

The Nigerian embassy in Vietnam has confirmed the death of Ihezie, saying the deceased was gruesomely murdered on May 4, 2022 at an apartment in Ve Linh Village, Phn Linh Commune, Soc Son, Hanoi.

The Nigerian Ambassador to VietNam, Adamu Hassan Mamani, commiserated with all Nigerians in Vietnam over the incident and assured that pressure would be exerted on the host authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were apprehended and brought to justice.

Mamani enjoined all Nigerians in Vietnam to maintain calm while investigation was underway.

He also advised them not to be involved in any act that would jeopardize legitimate efforts being made to get justice for the slain Nigerian.