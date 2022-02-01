33.3 C
Abuja

US begins ‘no-interview’ visa renewals in Nigeria

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
US VISA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday said it has expanded its services to enable qualified non-immigrant visa applicants to renew their visas without appearing for interviews.

The new application procedure will commence in February at the US Consulate in Lagos.

It will be extended to the US Embassy in Abuja on a later date.

Before now, applicants for US visa must appear physically for interviews at the embassy in Abuja or Lagos.

Applicants were required to schedule appointments for the interview either online or through the call centre.

A statement from the US mission in Nigeria which announced the new procedure however disclosed that the number of qualified applicants that can apply will be limited for now.

The statement added that the visa processing period is expected to be up to two months.

- Advertisement -

Applicants will not retrieve their passports during the period as the documents will only be returned when the process has been completed.

Each applicant must individually meet the criteria but minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own.

The statement explained that those who are qualified for visa renewal without interview are people with application type B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa.

The concerned applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • If their previous visa was issued in Nigeria.
  • If their last visa is in the same classification as the current application.
  • If their previous visa has full validity multiple entry visas.
  • If their previous visa expires within the last 24 months or will expire in the next three months from the date of application.
  • If they have all their passports covering the entire period since they received the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.
  • If they have never been convicted for any crime or offense in the United States, even if they later receive a waiver or pardon.
  • If they have never worked without authorisation or remained beyond their permitted time in the United States.

Intending applicants are to pay their visa fees online or pay in cash at the assigned bank before applying to renew their visa.

After payment, they are expected to visit the US travel website and start their application by following all the steps.

The mission reminded the public to rely on information only from genuine sources: https://travel.state.gov, https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/, and https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

National News

US begins ‘no-interview’ visa renewals in Nigeria

THE United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday said it has expanded its...
Business and Economy

MAN calls for suspension, review of CBN’s e-valuation, e-invoicing policy

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria...
Media Opportunities

Group invites journalists to Third Global Conference for Media Freedom

A media freedom group, Media Freedom Coalition is inviting journalists to its Third Global...
Elections

Electoral reform: Buhari gets 6th chance as National Assembly transmits amended bill

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has a sixth opportunity to implement electoral reforms in the...
World News

A super highway paves over a Nairobi slum, leaving thousands in the lurch

By Lisa VIVES AN ambitious road construction project in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has demolished some...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Mixed reactions as Atiku is rumoured to pick Wike as running mate in 2023

Electoral reform: Buhari gets 6th chance as National Assembly transmits amended bill

ICIR announces new editorial appointments; Amzat, Bamas, Anudu promoted

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMAN calls for suspension, review of CBN’s e-valuation, e-invoicing policy

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.