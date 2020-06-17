US condemns ‘senseless’ ISIS killings in Northern Nigeria

THE United States of America (US) has condemned what it called ‘senseless and brazen’ killings of civilians by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The US raised this concern through a statement signed by Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State on Thursday.

According to Pompeo, ISIS West Africa has launched multiple attacks in Borno State that killed more than 120 civilians.

“In recent weeks, suspected ISIS West Africa militants launched multiple attacks in Borno State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. On June 9, unidentified armed bandits attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens,” Pompeo wrote.

He added that the attacks in Borno and Katsina states followed shooting of a pastor and his pregnant wife, an Imam and other civilians in Taraba State.

“These horrific crimes follow the shooting of a pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians on June 5 in the course of intercommunal violence in Taraba State,” he noted.

Pompeo stated that in recent years, tens of thousands of Nigerians have lost their lives to terrorist attack, communal clashes among others.

“Tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives in Nigeria in recent years to violent attacks by terrorist groups or criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs,” the statement further read.

The United States urged the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address violence, hold those responsible accountable as well as protect civilians in the country.