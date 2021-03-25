US Mission raises alarm over fake work visa for Nigerians

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE United States of America (US) Mission in Nigeria has raised the alarm over a fake press release announcing a new work visa for Nigerians.

The US mission in Nigeria disclaimed the purported report in a tweet on its official Twitter page @USinNigeria on Wednesday.

“Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55. It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim,” the tweet read.

The US advised Nigerians seeking information on US visas to refer to the official and legitimate sources of information from the mission in Nigeria.

Also, a post on the website of the Office of Visa Services, US Department of State, advised the public to beware of a notable increase in fraudulent emails and letters sent to the Diversity Visa (DV) program (Visa Lottery) applicants.

The US said the scammers behind such fraudulent emails and letters posed as the U.S. government in an attempt to extract payment from DV applicants.

The Bureau warned all applicants to be familiar with information about DV scams provided by the Federal Trade Commission.