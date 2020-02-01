US travel ban: Atiku lobbies Trump to rescind decision

FORMER presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has sent a message to president of the United States, Donald Trump, requesting that he reconsiders his travel ban on Nigerians.

Abubakar in a series of tweets expressed sadness over the new policy that will close up the American borders to Nigerians seeking to migrate to the country.

The immigration ban was also imposed on Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.

The former vice president urged Trump to overlook the failure of the President Buhari’s administration to cooperate with the international community – as stated as one of the reasons for the ban, and look back to the successful relationship Nigeria has had with the US in the past.

According to Abubakar, instead of punishing Nigerians, Trump should consider adopting measures that target those in government, who have failed in their duties, rather than the Nigerian public, who he stated hold pro-American sentiments.

“I call on President Trump to consider adopting measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population,” the tweet read in part.

Abubakar who lost to President Buhari in the 2019 elections, also highlighted in his message to Donald Trump, the successful way in which Nigeria helped pave the way for peace in Liberia.

According to him, Nigerian money and blood was used to ensure peace reigns in the nation which now enjoys democracy.

He added that Nigerians have been a force of positive development in America. Stating that the most educated immigrant community in the US are Nigerians.

“Nigerians love the United States and have been a major force for the positive development of that great nation: 77 per cent of all Black doctors in the United States are Nigerians. Nigerians are also the most educated immigrant community in America,” the former vice president said.

Meanwhile, the presidency has released a statement on the travel ban imposed by President Trump. In a recently shared tweet, the presidency announced that President Buhari has established a committee which is to be chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to study and address updated requirements relating to the assessment of compliance with certain security criteria by foreign governments.