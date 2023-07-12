23.1 C
Abuja
‘Vessel intercepted with stolen crude notorious for altering its name’

CREDIBLE Security intelligence has revealed that a vessel laden with stolen crude oil intercepted by a private security contractor engaged by Messrs. Tantita Security Services is notable for altering its identity.

The intel was made known on July 10 by Captain Warredi Eniusuoh, the Group Technical and Operations Manager of Messrs. Tantita Security Services on the sideline of a media briefing on the vessel.

The intel was corroborated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Eniusuoh said, “The vessel came into light since 2013. It was operated by Hauline Maritime Services and was brought into Nigerian waters as Ali Risa Bay registered in Togo. At some point it was apprehended but somehow got itself out and later changed its name to Turatu. It changed its name in a very criminal manner and it did not approach official authorities for such name changing. From then it started operating illegally in several waters right from Cameroon to Ghana and even Nigeria. The partners of the companies are both local and international.

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited is owned by former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

The vessel, MT Tura II (IMO number 6620462), owned by a Nigerian registered company, Holab Maritime Services Limited with registration number RC813311 was allegedly heading to Cameroun with the cargo on board.

A statement issued on July 10 by the NNPCL signed by its spokesman, Garba Muhammad, noted that the vessel was apprehended at an offshore location at latitude 5.8197194477543235° and longitude 4.789002723991871°, with the captain and crew members on board.

The statement said that preliminary investigation revealed that the crude oil cargo was illegally sourced from a well jacket offshore Ondo State, Nigeria.

It added there was no valid documentation for the vessel or the cargo at the time of the arrest.

Further investigations into the activities of the vessel at the NNPC Limited command and control centre, Muhammad said, also revealed that the vessel had been operating in stealth mode for the last 12 years.

    “The last reported location of the vessel was Tin Can Port in July 2011,” he stated.

    Details of the arrest and the outcome of the investigations were sent to the appropriate government authorities, upon which it was concluded the vessel should be destroyed to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to all those participating in such illegal activities to cease and desist, the NNPCL said.

    “The illegal trade of stolen crude oil not only inflicts significant economic losses on Nigeria and legitimate stakeholders in the oil industry, but also perpetuates a cycle of corruption, environmental devastation, and social instability.

    “NNPC Ltd. assures Nigerians that we will sustain the momentum in the war against crude oil theft until it is brought to a halt,” the national oil company added.

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

