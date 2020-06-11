Violence Against People Prohibition bill passes second reading at Bauchi Assembly

By Haruna Mohammed Salisu

THE Violence Against People Prohibition (VAPP) Bill has passed second reading at the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The bill seeks to eliminate violence in private and public life; prohibit all forms of violence, including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic and harmful traditional practices for victims of such incidences.

The bill also seeks to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.

It is being sponsored by Abubakar Suleiman, Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker while leading the debate on the bill lamented rise in the spate of violence across the state, citing Bauchi State where according to him, incidents of rape and domestic violence have been on the increase.

He said the state House of Assembly would find a lasting solution to the menace through effective legislation.

“My Honourable colleagues, these and many more other ugly cases are happening within and around the State. “Unfortunately, some or most of the culprits go unpunished,” Suleiman said.

“They raped and also killed their victims. How many more girls need to die this way? We cannot continue this way. We cannot continue to look away and ignore these murders. This is insane.”

He remarked that the time has come for the state’s lawmakers to provide adequate and serious protection for the vulnerable members of our societies against violence.

“It is against this background that I crave your indulgence to support me in the successful passage of this very important bill into law,” he said.

After brief debate on the bill which the members unanimously commended, it passed first and second reading.

The House also referred the bill to House Committee on Women Affairs for further legislative processes.