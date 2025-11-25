VIPs lose police escorts as Egbetokun executes Tinubu’s order

SEQUEL to President Bola Tinubu’s directive, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn all police escorts from Very Important Personalities (VIPs) in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Police Force, through its Protect 16, Lagos State, issued a circular ordering affected officers to return to base on Monday, November 24.

The circular, shared by one of the president’s spokespersons, Sunday Dare on X, was signed by the Admin Officer, Neji Veronica, an assistant superintendent of police, and referenced AB:4087/DOPS/SPU/816/LAS/VOL.3/147.

Tiled, “Daily Order/Instruction”, the circular reads, “Sequel to the directive of Mr. President and C-in-C of the armed forces on the withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs, the Commanding Officer directs with immediate effect the withdrawal of all personnel of SPU Base 16 attached to VIPs/Beats across the federation back to Base. You are all warned to report back before the end of today, Monday, 24/11/2025, and all to attend the Lecture Parade tomorrow. Attendance shall be taken from the nominal roll.

“This is for your information and strict compliance.”

The ICIR reported on Sunday, November 23, that Tinubu directed the police authorities to withdraw all their officers serving as escorts to VIPs nationwide to core duties.

He advised anyone seeking police protection to request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) The president gave the directive during a security meeting he held with the Police, Air Force, and Army chiefs, as well as the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja. A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on the directive reads, “According to the presidential directive, VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few policemen at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult. “In view of the current security challenges facing the country, President Tinubu is desirous of boosting police presence in all communities. Already, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also collaborating with the states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide. “Sunday’s meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.” The ICIR reports that Nigeria has been overwhelmed by insecurity under Tinubu, though he inherited the crisis from his predecessors.