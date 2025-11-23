[BREAKING] Tinubu orders withdrawal of police officers from VIPs nationwide

The Kwara State Police Command in a statement on Tuesday, November 18, said the attack left two men fatally shot and several others missing.
Subsequently reports showed that 38 worshippers were whisked away by the gunmen. Tinubu announced their released Sunday evening, after the abductors allegedly slashed their ransom to N20 million per head.
Earlier on Monday, November 17, gunmen stormed Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State and abducted several students. They killed the school vice principal.
Similarly, in the early hours of Friday, November 21, terrorists stormed St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School in the Papiri community of Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, and abducted dozens of students and teachers.
Multiple community members who visited the school after the incident confirmed the attack, describing it as a coordinated operation carried out between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.
Findings later showed that 315 students and staff were abducted from the institutions. Fifty of the students have reportedly escaped and reunited with their parents.
Following the terrorists’ week-long rampage in the nation, the Federal Government shut down its 41 Unity Schools, while state governments, including Niger, Plateau and Katsina closed down all schools over security concerns.
Tinubu also cancelled his planned trips to Angola and South Africa to enable him to coordinate security situation in Nigeria.
The developments followed recent United States (US) President Donald Trump’s declaration of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged Christian killings. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Christians were being killed in droves in Nigeria and described the Africa’s most populous nation as ‘a disgraced country.”
Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has vehemently denied the claims and argued that faithful from Islam and Christianity had been the victims of lingering insecurity in the nation.
It has continued to urge the US and other allies to support its fight against terror and other forms of criminalities.
