[BREAKING] Tinubu orders withdrawal of police officers from VIPs nationwide

The president gave the directive on Sunday, November 23, during a security meeting he held with the Police, Air Force, and Army chiefs, as well as the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

Tinubu advised anyone seeking police protection to request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

The police authorities are to henceforth deploy such officers to concentrate on their core policing duties, the president said.

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of all police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons (VIPs) in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on the directive reads, “According to the presidential directive, VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few policemen at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult.

The order came on the heels of ballooning insecurity in Nigeria.

“Sunday’s meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.”

“In view of the current security challenges facing the country, President Tinubu is desirous of boosting police presence in all communities. Already, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also collaborating with the states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide.

dead and an unspecified number of residents abducted after terrorists attacked Eruku town, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Kwara State Police Command in a statement on Tuesday, November 18, said the attack left two men fatally shot and several others missing.

Subsequently reports showed that 38 worshippers were whisked away by the gunmen. Tinubu announced their released Sunday evening, after the abductors allegedly slashed their ransom to N20 million per head.

Earlier on Monday, November 17, gunmen stormed Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State and abducted several students. They killed the school vice principal.

Similarly, in the early hours of Friday, November 21, terrorists stormed St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School in the Papiri community of Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, and abducted dozens of students and teachers.

Multiple community members who visited the school after the incident confirmed the attack, describing it as a coordinated operation carried out between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Findings later showed that 315 students and staff were abducted from the institutions. Fifty of the students have reportedly escaped and reunited with their parents.

Following the terrorists’ week-long rampage in the nation, the Federal Government shut down its 41 Unity Schools, while state governments, including Niger, Plateau and Katsina closed down all schools over security concerns.