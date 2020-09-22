Viral WhatsApp message on planned demolition of 37 estates in Abuja is MISLEADING

This was attributed to a statement from The Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima who explained that the suspension had become necessary due to the ongoing harmonisation of developments in the district with the Abuja Master Plan.
Galadima, in the report, said “This is to inform the general public that the Department of Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, is not granting building plan approval for developments in Lugbe due to the ongoing harmonisation exercise of the district, in line with the Abuja Master Plan.
“Consequently, any developer found to be developing any property within Lugbe district without the requisite building approvals from the department is doing so at his or her own risk.
“The department will enforce appropriate sanctions, in accordance with the provisions of the law, including demolition of such illegal properties.”