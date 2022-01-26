34.9 C
Abuja

Voting commences in Ekiti PDP primary election

Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

ACCREDITED delegates have begun to cast their votes for their choice in the ongoing governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti.

Voting opened shortly after the electoral Chairman Governor Udom Emmanuel addressed delegates and aspirants at the Great Eagle event centre where the election is being held in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

More than 1000 persons were accredited to vote in an election that is keenly contested by a former governor of the state, two former deputy governors and a serving member of the National Assembly.

Although there were reservations by some of the aspirants, they are adjudged the accreditation exercise to be credible.

The ICIR had earlier reported how some delegates from the Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state had protested what they called a doctored list of delegates from the national headquarters of the party.

However, calm was restored shortly after the intervention of Governor Emmanuel.

Reporter at | Author Page

